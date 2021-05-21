We bear daily witness to pedestrians walking along, engrossed in their cellphones, expecting others to avoid them as they amble obliviously forward. Frequently, cyclists and scooter riders do this while in motion, creating mayhem around and behind them as they look up just in time to swerve and avoid a collision. But if distracted cycling, scootering and walking were ticketed, perhaps the collisions and fatalities would decrease on their own and with less infrastructure spending. Even just limiting the illegality of phone distractions to actual crosswalks and intersections would have a measurable positive effect.
Drivers certainly must be held responsible for their actions, but pedestrians and cyclists should take some responsibility for their own safety. If they would focus their attention on the roads rather than on their phones, we would stand a far greater chance of reaching the mayor’s goal of zero traffic fatalities by 2024.
Scott Henrichsen, Washington