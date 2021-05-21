Regarding the May 13 Metro article “Bowser pledges $10 million for better road safety”:

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s “Vision Zero” plan to bring traffic fatalities to zero by 2024 is the right idea. The initiative calls for $10 million in new spending on safety improvements for pedestrians and cyclists, including more signage, more protected bike lanes, more electronic warnings, and new and rebuilt curb extensions and medians. Additionally, the plan will target drivers with more speed and red-light cameras. These will certainly help make our streets safer for all traffic. But the plan lacks any new responsibilities for cyclists, those using scooters and pedestrians. 

We bear daily witness to pedestrians walking along, engrossed in their cellphones, expecting others to avoid them as they amble obliviously forward. Frequently, cyclists and scooter riders do this while in motion, creating mayhem around and behind them as they look up just in time to swerve and avoid a collision. But if distracted cycling, scootering and walking were ticketed, perhaps the collisions and fatalities would decrease on their own and with less infrastructure spending. Even just limiting the illegality of phone distractions to actual crosswalks and intersections would have a measurable positive effect.

Drivers certainly must be held responsible for their actions, but pedestrians and cyclists should take some responsibility for their own safety. If they would focus their attention on the roads rather than on their phones, we would stand a far greater chance of reaching the mayor’s goal of zero traffic fatalities by 2024. 

Scott Henrichsen, Washington