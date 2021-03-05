The answer is actually quite simple: Many have profited by forcing residents out of their homes and building housing for the affluent. The past few years have seen the displacement of more than 40,000 mostly African American residents, a catastrophe that requires bold responses.
So, yes, we need to build to meet the mayor’s goal of 36,000 units of affordable housing by 2025. And more, we need to ensure that many of these units are deeply affordable and large enough for low-income families. And even more, we need the mayor, the D.C. Council, and developers (whether for-profit or not) to be part of the solution.
We also need to be bold enough to jump on opportunities such as the Wardman, a residential zoned property with open space that is near retail, metro, jobs and schools. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to plan a piece of the diverse and inclusive community that politicians and residents say they want.
Margaret Dwyer, Washington
The writer is a member of the Ward 3 Housing Justice Working Group.