Hearing all the hype about Wordle, I played the game and discovered this is the same game I played some 40 or 50 years ago, only with paper and pencil. Same rules, but you had an opponent with each of you trying to guess their word first. I don’t know who invented that game, and I don’t recall the game’s name, but Wordle creator Josh Wardle engineered it for online for one player. He didn’t invent it or establish its rules. But I’m glad it’s been rediscovered.
My technique was always to begin with the word “crazy,” followed next by “craze.” Somehow it works.