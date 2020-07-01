We should be outraged that peaceful demonstrations — about police violence, no less — are being met with police violence; this did not stop with President Trump’s photo op.
When I was retreating calmly, quietly and slowly — without touching the advancing police line — from what had been a calm, nonviolent demonstration on Black Lives Matter Plaza, I was pepper-sprayed repeatedly, and the police shoved me to the ground as I and others tried to assist a man on crutches who was attempting to flee the advancing police line as he shouted, “I’m trapped! I’m trapped!” It’s all on video.
Black Lives Matter Plaza has been a place for people to raise their voices; support and educate one another; and provide free hot food, water and medical attention. The D.C. government has provided portable toilets, pepper spray burns, stun grenade explosions and arrests. Update: The portable toilets are gone.
Rich Brown, Washington
Regarding the June 29 front-page article “Police unions and veterans resist change, ex-chiefs say”:
Socrates said, “The unexamined life is not worth living.” Examination is hard and painful to do. Police unions, officers and citizens all are having to do this. I see this era as an opportunity to make our republic better. Not a zero-sum game, but a win-win.
Victoria Brombacher, Vienna