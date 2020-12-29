David Meyer, Fairfax

The defeated president’s abuse of the pardon power will help sink his legacy to the bottom of history’s regard. He also seems unconcerned or unaware that these pardons are the gifts that will keep taking from his cronies and him alike.

First, pardons are for guilty people. To accept a pardon is admission of guilt.

Second, pardoned people cannot claim Fifth Amendment immunity in circumstances that will concern President Trump. In an investigation into Mr. Trump, including relating to their testimony about his involvement in their admitted crimes, they generally cannot claim immunity. If they refuse to testify or lie, they can be sent to prison for that. So, by pardoning them, he unwittingly put himself and them at risk. As with his epic blunder discouraging mail-in voting, his mass pardons of felonious enablers involved in his questionable activities could be a serious tactical legal mistake.

Third, pardoned Paul Manafort and others could face serious state charges and possible state tax evasion inquiries. As do apparently Mr. Trump, his lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani and several members of Mr. Trump’s immediate family. The pardons make his defense more precarious.

Fourth, although the Constitution grants broad undefined pardon power, Mr. Trump’s pardons themselves are reviewable. For example, President Bill Clinton’s Marc Rich pardon was extensively investigated. Investigations into whether there was a quid pro quo for Mr. Trump’s pardons are viable. If there is a quid pro quo, he would be involved in a bribe and the pardon would be challengeable. On a higher level, hearings and policy programs examining the proper use and guidelines for pardons sadly are needed.

Nicholas W. Allard, Washington

The presidential pardon power is not absolute. It just hasn’t been challenged competently in more than 150 years. In the Supreme Court’s ex parte Garland ruling (1867), a 5-to-4 decision stated that “the Constitution provides that the President ‘shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offences against the United States, except in cases of impeachment.’ . . . The power thus conferred is unlimited, with the exception stated. It extends to every offence known to the law, and may be exercised at any time after its commission, either before legal proceedings are taken or during their pendency or after conviction and judgment. This power of the President is not subject to legislative control. Congress can neither limit the effect of his pardon nor exclude from its exercise any class of offenders. The benign prerogative of mercy reposed in him cannot be fettered by any legislative restrictions.”

This was soon followed by a 7-to-2 decision, United States v. Klein (1871), in which the court stated, “To the executive alone is [en]trusted the power of pardon; and it is granted without limit.”

However, there are limits. In 1998’s Ohio Adult Parole Authority v. Woodard, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor’s concurrence opinion indicated that the executive pardon power is reviewable by the judiciary.

Courts must scrutinize the announcement of preemptive pardons, those that originate in corruption or seek to shield the pardon-granter from legal jeopardy or are merely nepotistic. A “self-pardon” is irrational, both in its legal and common senses. The court would throw out any claim of presidential self-pardon as quickly as it trashed the recent gestures to overturn the election.