Suketu Mehta’s Aug. 30 Outlook essay, “Trump treats naturalization like a game-show prize,” described a grand act of gaslighting at the GOP convention. The writer highlighted the hypocrisy of “the most anti-immigrant president in U.S. history personally bestowing citizenship, as might an emperor.”
It made me grateful President Trump didn’t attempt another reality show by televising the following nights’s execution of Lezmond Mitchell. In July, Mr. Trump resurrected federal executions after a 17-year hiatus. Three inmates were put to death within four days. Mitchell’s execution made Mr. Trump the “most executing” president in half a century. Though approval of capital punishment is at an all-time low, imposing the death penalty burnishes Mr. Trump’s “law-and-order” image.