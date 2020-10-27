Regarding the Oct. 25 news article “Ethiopia calls Trump’s dam comments an ‘incitement of war’ ”:

In the next 50 years, conflicts over water will become more common, regardless of the president’s reckless goading. Be it over the privatization of water, hydroelectric dams, agricultural irrigation or decreasing groundwater stocks, water will become an increasingly rare commodity. This will further be exacerbated by the shared boundaries of freshwater rivers and lakes by neighboring countries and the shrinkage of glaciers and snowpacks because of climate change. Just tack this onto the list of horrors that future generations will have to solve because we are doing absolutely nothing about it now.

Eileen Joseph, Falls Church

The issue confronting three Nile River countries — Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan — is one that will affect most of us in the future. In a world in which water is becoming an increasingly scarce resource, countries sharing the resource will need effective international agreements if they hope to share it in peace. Such agreements have been in place elsewhere for decades. (In North America, for example, we have agreements governing the use and distribution of waters from the Rio Grande and Colorado River, plus domestic agreements for states sharing rivers such as the Mississippi, Ohio and Columbia.)

Most international water-sharing compacts involve an exchange of resources — one party with water agreeing to share it with another party in exchange for, perhaps, money or food or even electricity. Negotiations are always difficult, especially if there is not an honest broker available to help. I would like to think the United States could be such a broker for these three countries, but that seems unlikely now that our president has urged one party to resolve the issue through an act of terrorism.

By the way, Egypt, if you’re listening, the United States will not actually support an act of terrorism, and this is true no matter what happens on Nov. 3. I’m sure Cairo’s leaders are smart enough to know that, even if ours in Washington is not.

Bill Fenton, Alexandria