This will also exacerbate drivers of conflict — poverty, illness, lack of governance, insecurity and economic distress — and serve to radicalize desperate, vulnerable individuals. The incoming Biden administration must immediately revoke the designation or provide urgently needed OFAC licenses or waivers for humanitarian and peace-building organizations to address the ongoing violent conflict and the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, compounded by the global pandemic.
Megan Corrado, Alexandria
The writer is director of policy with the Alliance for Peacebuilding.