The Democratic Party platform calls for repeal of the Hyde Amendment, which has prohibited federal funding for certain abortion services. The platform calls for overturning “state laws that create barriers to reproductive health and rights.” An example is Senate Bill 1645, of which Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) is a co-sponsor. The bill would override state prohibitions on abortion “after fetal viability” in cases when a health-care provider determines that continuation of the pregnancy would pose a risk to the pregnant patient’s health.
This is a very low standard for abortions past the point of viability of the new life. Mr. Pence was correct.
Peter Hickman, Arlington