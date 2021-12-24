Lower courts routinely assign cases to judges randomly to foil this pernicious practice. The current Supreme Court situation is forum shopping on steroids. The litigants in particular cases probably intend to lose in every court below as quickly as possible to reach their chosen judges. We can stop this without changing how the Supreme Court hears cases by not expanding the court, but rather, extending it: three panels of the current nine-justice format, with cases randomly assigned. Perhaps an en banc option for serious matters. Cases are still heard by nine justices; it’s just that the litigants don’t know which panel they’ll get. And without that assured outcome, the current charade pretending to be justice can be ended.