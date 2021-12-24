Mr. Griffith and Mr. Levi repeatedly emphasized the importance of maintaining the rule of law. But, at the current court, there is no rule of law. This is not hyperbole. Just one of many examples: Pre-viability abortion is a constitutional right, as stipulated by the Supreme Court in its Roe and Casey rulings. Yet twice in the past few months, the court has allowed to stand Texas’s S.B. 8, which proscribes abortion after a mere six weeks — long before viability. In other words, the Supreme Court justices shrugged twice at a state law that brazenly defies their institution’s jurisprudence.
Mr. Griffith and Mr. Levi repeatedly extolled the “impartial judge.” Are they referring to the impartial judges who turned a blind eye to extreme Republican gerrymandering, which forces Democratic majorities to exceed 55 percent to win? Decisions that expand the free exercise clause — as long as the religion being exercised is Christian? Decisions that allow corporations and cash to speak louder than people?
Mr. Griffith and Mr. Levi aren’t rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic; they’re snoozing in them.
Thomas B. Griffith and David F. Levi gave clear and concise reasons that the strength and resilience of our democracy permit us to continue the size, independence and current state of the Supreme Court. In other words: Don’t fix it, it ain’t broke.
Neither the Supreme Court commission report nor the coverage I’ve read has named the actual problem: forum shopping. Litigants naturally want to be in front of the most favorable jurists, or as it’s described, picking their judge and, therefore, their chosen result.
Lower courts routinely assign cases to judges randomly to foil this pernicious practice. The current Supreme Court situation is forum shopping on steroids. The litigants in particular cases probably intend to lose in every court below as quickly as possible to reach their chosen judges. We can stop this without changing how the Supreme Court hears cases by not expanding the court, but rather, extending it: three panels of the current nine-justice format, with cases randomly assigned. Perhaps an en banc option for serious matters. Cases are still heard by nine justices; it’s just that the litigants don’t know which panel they’ll get. And without that assured outcome, the current charade pretending to be justice can be ended.
