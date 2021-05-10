In 2016, BPD worked with Persistent Surveillance Systems to secretly fly a plane over Baltimore whose “wide-angle cameras captured an area of roughly 30 square miles and continuously transmitted real-time images to analysts on the ground,” according to Bloomberg Businessweek’s “Secret Cameras Record Baltimore’s Every Move From Above,” which exposed the mass-surveillance program to the public, mayor and city council. Mr. Davis’s Orwellian response: “This isn’t some nefarious intrusion on someone’s privacy.”
In 2017, when seeking the killer of a BPD officer, Mr. Davis’s BPD effectively occupied the Harlem Park neighborhood. When the ACLU of Maryland demanded “a clear explanation from the City as to why this unprecedented action has been taken, what rules are being enforced, and why it is lawful,” Mr. Davis responded with bluster, not substance.
Mr. Davis should not have another opportunity to inflict harm, this time on the people of Fairfax County.
Jeremy Monat, Burke