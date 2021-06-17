Delays in getting ERA out cannot be attributed to inefficiency on the local level. We know our residents need assistance now, and we’re building on programs to meet the vastly increased urgency. Using federal Cares Act funding, community development block grants and nonprofit funding sources, $28.5 million has been distributed. Our Cares funding made its way to the community quicker than ERA funds, partly because ERA dollars have specific requirements.
This new round of funding was an opportunity to apply lessons learned from the past year and practical improvements to distribution, outreach and education. Our network of stakeholders and organizations, particularly those who are trusted in our most vulnerable communities, is crucial in our efforts to reach those in most need. The new Landlord Portal allows us to disburse dollars efficiently and collect data to see where the most need is geographically, and adjust our outreach accordingly.
The moratorium on evictions gave us time to refine our mechanisms for distributing aid. Now, with a lifting of this moratorium on the horizon, we’re ready to put even more resources into action.
Jeff McKay, Fairfax
The writer, a Democrat, is the
chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.