I was hopeful in July when I thought I had a choice, only to realize it was never actually on the table. I was hopeful in August when I thought we would start the first few weeks with remote learning and move to in-person. I was even hopeful when it was announced the first quarter would be remote. I am no longer hopeful and will not stand by as my children suffer because of this complete failure of FCPS.
I made the difficult decision to withdraw my 10th-grader from McLean High School and sent her to live with family in Austin. She is now attending school five days a week in person, participating in competitive sports, riding the bus and eating lunch with friends. I sacrificed precious time with my child, who will graduate in two years. I refuse to let this school system sit in complacency as she falls off a cliff. I will never get this year back.
I am closely watching what happens next and am prepared to permanently remove both children from FCPS.
Pamela Van Meter, Vienna