Mr. Brabrand and the staffers made these comments in a five-hour school board meeting on Nov. 12 that was open to the public. One teacher in a pilot school, tasked by her principal to track the number of hours she worked to make the concurrent model a success, told the school board she averaged 70 hours of work per week. Though she acknowledged the benefits of in-person instruction, this teacher also questioned if the required level of effort for success was sustainable.
As I observe my wife and several of her colleagues working each school day from early morning to late in the evening — and throughout the weekends — to make even virtual teaching successful for their students, I, too, wonder just how sustainable this model is.
I challenge the school board and FCPS administrators to follow the lead of the pilot school principal who sought to track teacher hours; though your concurrent model may be successful, at what cost to teachers, arguably FCPS’s most valuable resource?
Andrew Dunphy, Fairfax