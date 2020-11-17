As the proud husband of a Fairfax County Public Schools teacher, I feel obligated to correct the false impression created by reporting on how well the “concurrent” model pilots in FCPS are working [“Wary school superintendents, eyeing reopening, note rise in virus cases,” Metro, Nov. 14]. FCPS Superintendent Scott Brabrand and several FCPS staffers said that the “system has worked well so far,” but there is more to the story.

Mr. Brabrand and the staffers made these comments in a five-hour school board meeting on Nov. 12 that was open to the public. One teacher in a pilot school, tasked by her principal to track the number of hours she worked to make the concurrent model a success, told the school board she averaged 70 hours of work per week. Though she acknowledged the benefits of in-person instruction, this teacher also questioned if the required level of effort for success was sustainable.

As I observe my wife and several of her colleagues working each school day from early morning to late in the evening — and throughout the weekends — to make even virtual teaching successful for their students, I, too, wonder just how sustainable this model is.

I challenge the school board and FCPS administrators to follow the lead of the pilot school principal who sought to track teacher hours; though your concurrent model may be successful, at what cost to teachers, arguably FCPS’s most valuable resource?

Andrew Dunphy, Fairfax