The sheer length of the new observance-day list also echoes the specious claims that closing the schools on the requested dates would open the floodgates to limitless holidays. In legislative parlance, it is likely a “poison pill” to obstruct future adoption of the limited closure calendar. The reasons the board was supposedly constrained from adopting the proposed calendar ring hollow considering that such closures have been adopted by other Virginia jurisdictions.
Stuart Endick, Burke
The shameful decision by the Fairfax County School Board, in this season of Nowruz, Passover and Ramadan, testifies to the pervasiveness of privilege. Christian privilege, like White privilege, does more than confer advantage to its constituents; it blinds them to the manner in which society is fashioned according to their norms and to the values and frustrations of the “other.” Christmas and Easter vacations have been rechristened winter and spring breaks, not for inclusiveness (“happy holidays”), but rather to disguise the Christianization of America.
This decision in no way “seeks to respect and honor the plurality of religious and cultural observances.” The absence of non-Christian students on their holy days serves only to reinforce their “otherness.” It’s time that Christian students learn and are curious about other observances. Absent that, we should not expect tolerance or plurality in our society.
Cary C. Schwartzbach, Annandale