Instead, the board abandoned its fiduciary responsibility to county residents, passed the amendment and stated that “staff is in the process of determining the costs” and “if necessary, budgetary adjustments will be recommended as part of a future quarterly review.”
Of equal concern is the board’s dishonest reversal of its decades-long commitment that the ban would include an exception for concealed-carry permit holders. This exception was explicit in the county’s annual legislative program.
And yet, although the board approved staff amendments to include other exceptions, the board refused public requests for it to honor the concealed-carry exception.
The supervisors who reversed their stance said they did so because they did not trust the way concealed-carry permits are granted despite the permit process being unchanged for many years.
I commend Supervisor Pat Herrity (R-Springfield) for being the only dissenter on the vote. While he indicated he might support a version of the proposal, he objected to the process.
How can politicians honestly continue to ask for our trust?
Eugene Schweikert, McLean