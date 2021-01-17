As a parent of a student requiring in-school instruction to access the curriculum, I understood the decision to continue virtual learning for Fairfax County Public Schools. What could be more important than protecting children, teachers and school personnel?  According to FCPS, it appears that the answer to this seemingly rhetorical question is athletics.

FCPS has held dozens of in-school athletic events, including basketball and wrestling, since returning all students to virtual learning. FCPS recently announced it would allow spectators. A basketball game may have 25 spectators, meaning a gym with approximately 50 players, coaches, officials and spectators. That is more than my child’s entire special-education program of K-6 students, teachers and support staff. How did FCPS decide that in-school athletics were safe while rejecting in-school education? 

I asked for the criteria used to determine that in-school athletic events may be held during the pandemic and any comparisons FCPS conducted concerning the safety of in-school athletics vs. instruction. FCPS had no evidence that in-school athletics are safe or at least safer than the limited in-school instruction that had been offered between October and December. I support holding safe athletic events, but neither FCPS nor I have any basis to conclude that is occurring. In the absence of data, FCPS has simply made a judgment that in-school athletics are more important than in-school educational opportunities and decided that data is unnecessary. I find these priorities seriously misplaced and FCPS’s cavalier approach a disservice to the student athletes, coaches, officials and spectators who deserve a safe athletic experience.

Benjamin K. Ahlstrom, Burke