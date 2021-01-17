FCPS has held dozens of in-school athletic events, including basketball and wrestling, since returning all students to virtual learning. FCPS recently announced it would allow spectators. A basketball game may have 25 spectators, meaning a gym with approximately 50 players, coaches, officials and spectators. That is more than my child’s entire special-education program of K-6 students, teachers and support staff. How did FCPS decide that in-school athletics were safe while rejecting in-school education?
I asked for the criteria used to determine that in-school athletic events may be held during the pandemic and any comparisons FCPS conducted concerning the safety of in-school athletics vs. instruction. FCPS had no evidence that in-school athletics are safe or at least safer than the limited in-school instruction that had been offered between October and December. I support holding safe athletic events, but neither FCPS nor I have any basis to conclude that is occurring. In the absence of data, FCPS has simply made a judgment that in-school athletics are more important than in-school educational opportunities and decided that data is unnecessary. I find these priorities seriously misplaced and FCPS’s cavalier approach a disservice to the student athletes, coaches, officials and spectators who deserve a safe athletic experience.
Benjamin K. Ahlstrom, Burke