How was it responsible or ethical for FCPS and the FBI to withhold news of criminal activity from me and other victims since September, when the cyberattack occurred? And why has FCPS kept critical personal data on me and other ex-employees for a decade or more? I last taught in 2010. Why isn’t that data purged from inactive files? There isn’t even anyone to complain to; FCPS management surely knew these letters would arrive Christmas week, when officials can’t take complaint calls.
My father was an FBI agent and my son an FCPS student. But I’m furious at both agencies for dropping this bombshell in my lap now.
Marilyn Adams, McLean