Numerous writers have tried to bridge the gap between science and faith. Paleontologist Stephen J. Gould postulated there was no overlapping but two separate realms — one dealing with facts, the other with values. But faith preceded science. When prehistoric man saw the sun in the sky, he didn’t ask himself how or why it was there. He worshiped it. Eating that fruit from the Tree of Knowledge got us into a heck of a lot of trouble.
Otts Laupus, Elkridge
Michael Gerson justifiably praised retiring National Institutes of Health Director Francis S. Collins. His skills as a scientist and leader are factual, but Mr. Gerson conflated the truths of science and those of belief systems. They are not the same. For example, one can document Mr. Collins’s laboratory experiments and administrative achievements during his tenure. Mr. Collins may be guided by Christian beliefs, as were many Founding Fathers before science affected daily lives. But diverse belief systems today, unlike the historic scientific method, compete for believers as science predicts and replicates facts that people may or not believe.
Today’s political antagonism and social media mis- and disinformation skew what’s “factual” about both science and belief systems. We must mask up, distance and vaccinate against the deceptions intentionally promulgated to mislead, confuse and fragment. Faith may motivate the individual and organizations toward these goals, but to observe, weigh and measure are everyday requirements for the individual regarding all information about anything. Toward that end, education and knowledge are critical preparations whatever one’s faith or beliefs.
R. Curtis Bristol, Washington