Numerous writers have tried to bridge the gap between science and faith. Paleontologist Stephen J. Gould postulated there was no overlapping but two separate realms — one dealing with facts, the other with values. But faith preceded science. When prehistoric man saw the sun in the sky, he didn’t ask himself how or why it was there. He worshiped it. Eating that fruit from the Tree of Knowledge got us into a heck of a lot of trouble.