This school board has demonstrated that there is also no need in the Falls Church school system for knowledge of history. Yes, Jefferson and Mason enslaved people; but nearly half of the men who produced the Constitution owned enslaved people. Does cancel culture urge the abolishment of the Constitution? Further, individual rights memorialized in the first 10 amendments came from Mason, who fathered the Virginia Declaration of Rights and led the fight to incorporate the Bill of Rights into the Constitution. But who should care about history? Certainly not the Falls Church School Board. Cancel culture is the thing; fads prevail.
Mark Friedlander, Falls Church