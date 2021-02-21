The Falls Church City School Board has demonstrated to the community and the students that the will of the majority is subordinate to the unwritten but strictly enforced rules of cancel culture. The school board conducted a survey to determine the will of the community for the change of the school names Thomas Jefferson and George Mason. The community majority voted against name change, so the board, as educators applying democratic principles, voted to change the school names anyway.

This school board has demonstrated that there is also no need in the Falls Church school system for knowledge of history. Yes, Jefferson and Mason enslaved people; but nearly half of the men who produced the Constitution owned enslaved people. Does cancel culture urge the abolishment of the Constitution? Further, individual rights memorialized in the first 10 amendments came from Mason, who fathered the Virginia Declaration of Rights and led the fight to incorporate the Bill of Rights into the Constitution. But who should care about history? Certainly not the Falls Church School Board. Cancel culture is the thing; fads prevail.

Mark Friedlander, Falls Church