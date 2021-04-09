Fareed Zakaria’s April 2 Friday Opinion column, “Where Biden’s plan needs New Deal spirit,” noted that President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s bold and effective initiatives increased public confidence in the ability of government to achieve significant change in a time of economic crisis.
Mr. Zakaria might also have noted that the Rural Electrification Administration was designed by Morris Cooke, that the Tennessee Valley Authority’s principal advocate in Congress was Sen. George Norris of Nebraska and that the Public Works Administration was administered by Interior Secretary Harold Ickes. All were Republicans who continued to reflect the values of the Progressive Era of their youth.