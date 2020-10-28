Michael E. Ruane’s Oct. 16 Retropolis column, “FDR’s D-Day prayer to be added to WWII Memorial,” brought tears to my eyes. Mr. Ruane reminded us that President Franklin D. Roosevelt set the standard for excellence in presidential leadership that conveys truthfulness with facts and “warmth.” Roosevelt’s D-Day prayer, “Lead them straight and true; give strength to their arms,” may have covered my father, Cpl. William D. Miller, who served in the U.S. Army in World War II. Dad was injured in Germany by a bomb blast that left him with shrapnel wounds in his arms and legs. My father made it back to the United States as evidence that Roosevelt’s prayer — “stoutness to their hearts” and “steadfastness in their faith” — was more than just words. My father was awarded a Purple Heart authorized by a Roosevelt executive order. Perhaps a sign of the “faith,” inside Dad’s Purple Heart box with his medal is his silver Christian cross and the Army dog tags with a number assigned to identify soldiers in the event of injury or death.