Frankly, were I commanding the police in Portland, I would stop and interrogate these mercenaries as to their identity, chain of command and mission. If the answers I received were unsatisfactory, I would place them in custody until such time as a federal government representative properly explained and justified the actions of these people.
As a private citizen now, I cringe at the cowardice exhibited by the House and Senate. You would think that legislators would stop the Trump-orchestrated executive-branch power grab that is emasculating their beloved institution. Congress, in addition to inspectors general, should investigate [“Watchdogs to probe law enforcement actions at Portland, D.C. protests,” news, July 24].
Clearly, the past four years reinforce the adage that we ultimately get the government we deserve. We all need to go look in the mirror to find the people who have allowed this to happen.
James M. McCarty, Pocomoke, Md.
The writer is a retired Philadelphia police captain.
Regarding Dana Milbank’s July 23 Thursday Opinion column, “The First Amendment in Trump’s America”:
Some, including the president, are now alarmed by what they proclaim to be anarchists scattered among the mostly peaceful protesters who are exercising their First Amendment rights. My question is: Why were they not alarmed when men wielding military weapons invaded state capitals in an obvious attempt to thwart the working of democratically elected legislatures? Why wasn’t President Trump’s Praetorian Guard sent in to quell that obvious anarchy?
Jack Royer, Arlington