Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) was pilloried by other Democrats for praising Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) at the close of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings [“Abortion rights group calls for Feinstein to lose Judiciary Committee post,” news, Oct. 17]. The biggest problem this country faces is not President Trump’s damaging decisions and actions but the divisiveness that enabled his election. Ms. Feinstein was clearly trying to heal that wound. Is it so hard to understand that personal hostility does not lead to bipartisanship? And bipartisanship is what we desperately need.