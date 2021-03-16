George F. Will’s March 11 op-ed, “The Capitol fence and other affronts,” rightly called on congressional leaders to “tear down this fence!” The Post editorial board has offered similar sentiments. But nowhere have I seen members of Congress express aversion to the same ugly fencing around the Ellipse, White House complex, Pennsylvania Avenue and Lafayette Square. Why no comments on those barriers to public enjoyment of public spaces? It seems the administration and Congress believe walls don’t work at the border but are just fine in the capital city of a democracy.