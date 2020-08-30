This is already happening. Arrests have dropped by as much as 30 percent during the pandemic as crime rates have declined and law enforcement has paid less attention to misdemeanors and traffic violations. We’ve seen fewer people sent to jail as a result. We must make these changes permanent.
Permanently removing misdemeanors and traffic violations from the criminal code would reduce arrests, jail bookings and court filings by as much as 50 percent. In doing so, police and the courts could focus on the most serious crimes. It would also reduce confrontations between police and the community, too often resulting in tragedy.
Keeping people from entering the system mitigates the public health risk of the misuse and overuse of jails.
James Austin, Denver
The writer is the founder of the JFA Institute, a nonprofit criminal justice research organization.