Finland, with its free baby boxes, has a replacement rate of 1.4; Britain, with free midwives “dropping by,” is at 1.7; Germany and its hebammen, 1.6; Sweden and its lactation consultants, between 1.7 and 1.9. Incredibly, she cited South Korea, whose rate is the worst in the world, barely above 1.
Parental leave and child care are worthy goals, but the lack of them does not appear to be the major factor in the low birthrates in most Western countries.
Norm Antokol, Silver Spring
The writer was a State Department Bureau of Intelligence and Research analyst who studied low fertility rates in Europe.
After working 15 years in my chosen career, I delivered my first child in 1979. I have always felt the business world reserved specific punishments for women, and only women, who decided to have children. Programs to assist mothers with child care, so they could return to work, were so nonexistent that many women put off having children until later in life or abandoned the idea altogether. The result has apparently finally showed up in U.S. statistics.
I hope Monica Hesse’s column reaches those with the power to change things, though, sadly, they are mostly still men.
Diana Phillips Badros, Salisbury