Mr. Manchin said: “It’s no accident that a state as small as West Virginia has the same number of senators as California or Texas.” But what about the District — which has no senators at all? Mr. Manchin also said: “Our ultimate goal should be to restore bipartisan faith in our voting process by assuring all Americans that their votes will be counted.” But what about those who live in the nation’s capital? Our votes are not counted at all.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Some have argued that bringing democracy to residents of the nation’s capital will require an elimination or weakening of the filibuster. Mr. Manchin might be right that this will not be necessary and that he and others can work with their colleagues and across the aisle to achieve what he says is required — “assuring all Americans that their votes will be counted.” Those of us living in the District hope he is right.

Walter Smith, Washington

The writer is executive director

of DC Appleseed.

The April 8 op-ed by Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) was an inspiring, even idealistic, discussion of how our two-party system should function, and in the past has often functioned, to address the important issues that affect every American. As he stated, “Republicans, however, have a responsibility to stop saying no, and participate in finding real compromise with Democrats.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What was missing from his essay was his answer to the question: “What if they don’t?” As Mr. Manchin surely is aware, so far, and for a long time, they haven’t.

Eric Kravetz, Washington

Sen. Joe Manchin III’s op-ed was a show of courage and patriotism, something missing from many elected leaders.

Nearly daily, there is news about how the Senate can pass the president’s agenda, and the focus is around eliminating the filibuster. Mr. Manchin illustrates that the filibuster and its 60-vote rules force the Senate to work together. These rules are circuit breakers separating the Senate from the House. As the upper chamber of Congress, the Senate was designed so our laws benefit a supermajority of our citizens and not a minority of society. After all, if both houses have the same 50-percent-plus-one rules to pass any law, the Senate becomes a rubber stamp to the president. That’s not separation of power.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Just because one party wins an election, we still expect elected leaders to pass laws and do the work of the entire country. Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, Donald Trump’s tax law, and President Biden’s covid-relief bill all passed almost entirely with party-line votes. That’s not in the interest of the American people, nor was it the intent of our Founders. While we expect the left and the right to disagree, we don’t expect them to ignore the views of their constituents. After all, what happens when the tables flip?

Stop rallying around Sens. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) or Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Rally around Mr. Manchin. Rally around working for the people. That would be real progress where those we elect to do the people’s business actually do the people’s business.

T. Spike Terwilliger, Arlington

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

If Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) says there is no circumstance under which he would support weakening the filibuster, he should tell us which 10 GOP senators he believes would be willing to cooperate on critical legislation.

If he cannot publicly identify enough Republican senators who would be willing to advance important bills, then his position is untenable. He would be willing, in effect, to put the politics of the Senate ahead of the public interest.