Dale Barnhard, Silver Spring
In 1972, Vicki Lawrence sang, “That’s the night that the lights went out in Georgia; That’s the night that they hung an innocent man; Well don’t trust your soul to no backwoods Southern lawyer ’cause the judge in the town’s got blood stains on his hands.”
As a naive young Georgia native, I bristled at the time, to think my state was being portrayed as darkly unjust. Maybe it frightened me a little, too. In the almost five decades since, how many homicides have been papered over in towns like Brunswick, Ga.? A cellphone video made the difference for one case. What else can we do to shine the light in dark, closely held, evil places?
Jennifer Hull, Greenville, S.C.