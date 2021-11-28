Regarding the Nov. 25 front-page article “All 3 found guilty in Arbery’s murder”:

Finally, justice in finding three men guilty of murder by chasing down and killing Ahmaud Arbery while claiming to be making a “citizen’s arrest.” The only “crime” they could possibly claim Arbery committed was jogging while Black. 

Dale Barnhard, Silver Spring

In 1972, Vicki Lawrence sang, “That’s the night that the lights went out in Georgia; That’s the night that they hung an innocent man; Well don’t trust your soul to no backwoods Southern lawyer ’cause the judge in the town’s got blood stains on his hands.”

As a naive young Georgia native, I bristled at the time, to think my state was being portrayed as darkly unjust. Maybe it frightened me a little, too. In the almost five decades since, how many homicides have been papered over in towns like Brunswick, Ga.? A cellphone video made the difference for one case. What else can we do to shine the light in dark, closely held, evil places? 

Jennifer Hull, Greenville, S.C.