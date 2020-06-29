This was clearly a mistake because we have never lived nor registered a vehicle in Richmond in our lives. As a matter of fact, we have lived at the same address in Fairfax County for the past 26 years, and we have a perfect record of paying our property tax to Fairfax County on every vehicle we have owned during that time frame.
Despite contacting and providing copies of detailed records to multiple members of the Richmond government — including the city treasurer directly, multiple requests to our local representatives, and contacts with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and Fairfax County government — we have not received our money back. Instead, we have nearly a year’s frustration, finger-pointing and shoulder-shrugging and have been ignored by nearly every office.
Docking a refund because of an outstanding debt is one thing; docking a refund because of government mismanagement at the local and state levels is theft. Failing to correct the mistake is reprehensible.
Lorraine and Jeff Allison, Burke