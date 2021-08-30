Though I realize that quantitative easing can support a stock market bubble or a real estate bubble, the economy needs to be put on the path toward sustainable climate-friendly growth that provides income security for all Americans before eliminating the Federal Reserve’s current policies. When Congress passes the infrastructure bill, the Treasury and the Fed can agree to finance that deficit package with low-interest long-term bonds. When Congress passes the budget reconciliation bill, the Treasury and the Fed can agree to finance the part of that program that is not financed by tax increases with low-interest long-term bonds. After the economy has been placed on a reasonable path, then the Fed can change course.
Robert Loube, Silver Spring