Regarding the June 8 Health & Science article “Racial math of kidney disease”:

The national Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) recently launched a policy work group to review how race plays a role in measuring kidney health. The findings will help ensure that every candidate has equitable access to transplants, regardless of race. Black patients make up a disproportionate percentage of Americans on dialysis. It is essential that measures intended to increase equity in the organ and transplant system not have unintended effects on the ability of Black patients to get the lifesaving transplants they need. 

Transplant hospitals are not required to use a specific method to calculate kidney function. However, patients need the knowledge about how race-based adjustments used by some formulas can affect all stages of their kidney care — from diagnosis to dialysis to transplant listing.

Irene Kim, Los Angeles

The writer is chair of the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Minority Affairs Committee.

Martha Pavlakis, Boston

The writer is vice chair of the Organ Procurement and Transplantation
Network Kidney Transplantation
Committee.