Transplant hospitals are not required to use a specific method to calculate kidney function. However, patients need the knowledge about how race-based adjustments used by some formulas can affect all stages of their kidney care — from diagnosis to dialysis to transplant listing.
Irene Kim, Los Angeles
The writer is chair of the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Minority Affairs Committee.
Martha Pavlakis, Boston
The writer is vice chair of the Organ Procurement and Transplantation
Network Kidney Transplantation
Committee.