The scientific methods for projecting flooding from sea level rise are well-established and, unlike current Federal Emergency Management Agency maps, take future impacts of climate change into account. Our team’s projections show that in the next 25 years, within the life span of a typical mortgage, in Anne Arundel County’s District 7 alone, where Shady Side is located, 313 homes representing more than $137 million in property value are at risk of flooding at least 26 times per year.
The longer we wait to disclose flooding and other climate risks, the more times we play musical chairs, putting unsuspecting buyers in risky properties, some of whom will lose. Disclosure must be combined with buyout programs for coastal properties at risk of being inundated by sea level rise, so that no one loses everything.
Astrid Caldas, Washington
The writer is a senior climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists.