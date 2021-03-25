Florida’s new ban on the possession and breeding of Burmese pythons, green iguanas and 14 other nonnative species, as reported in the March 21 Politics & the Nation article “Florida’s longest reptile party ends,” is a win-win. Not only will the ban help native species regain a foothold in the Everglades and elsewhere in the state, but also it will help prevent abuse of the reptiles themselves. People who breed animals for profit — from snakes to schnauzers to Siamese kittens — rarely prioritize the welfare of the animal.