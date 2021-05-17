The United States’ primary economic competitors, including China, are doing an outstanding job in educating K-12 students in math. For example, the average 4-year-old in China can count to 100 and also solve basic math problems. The United States’ average 4-year-olds cannot perform at this level of proficiency.
The pool of qualified Black students and minorities who enroll in STEM fields at all levels will not increase until this issue is addressed, no matter how much money is spent at the graduate level. More important, the security of the nation will be at risk if this issue is not addressed.
Leonard L. Haynes III, Washington
The writer is a former senior adviser in the office of the undersecretary of the
Education Department.