The May 12 Metro article “Johns Hopkins diversity drive gets hefty boost” ignored a critical imperative facing the nation. Until the United States does a better job of improving math instruction at the K-12 level for all students, the pool of Black and other minority students who can earn degrees at the graduate level in STEM fields — science, technology, engineering and math — will never increase.

The United States’ primary economic competitors, including China, are doing an outstanding job in educating K-12 students in math. For example, the average 4-year-old in China can count to 100 and also solve basic math problems. The United States’ average 4-year-olds cannot perform at this level of proficiency.

The pool of qualified Black students and minorities who enroll in STEM fields at all levels will not increase until this issue is addressed, no matter how much money is spent at the graduate level. More important, the security of the nation will be at risk if this issue is not addressed.  

Leonard L. Haynes III, Washington

The writer is a former senior adviser in the office of the undersecretary of the

Education Department.