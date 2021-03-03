Regarding the Feb. 28 Metro article, “In far-off state houses, battle brews over D.C. as the 51st state”:

South Dakota state Sen. Jim Bolin (R), among others, opposes D.C. statehood because the District is “too small” in population (a full 100,000 or so less than his own state), the economy is supposedly based only on government (false), and, most interesting, it would “dilute” South Dakota’s influence in the federal government.

Mr. Bolin should refocus instead on the sad nature of South Dakota instead of D.C.’s optimistic prospects. Though South Dakota ranks No. 2 in covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, D.C. is at No. 45. South Dakota relies on significant federal government farm subsidies, so perhaps that is why Mr. Bolin fears adding two D.C. senators. Where is that free-market spirit? Why such reliance on government handouts? And though South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R) roams the country to promote her hoped-for political future, South Dakota’s electorate might want her to govern instead.

Robert S. Gelbard, Washington