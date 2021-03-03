Mr. Bolin should refocus instead on the sad nature of South Dakota instead of D.C.’s optimistic prospects. Though South Dakota ranks No. 2 in covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, D.C. is at No. 45. South Dakota relies on significant federal government farm subsidies, so perhaps that is why Mr. Bolin fears adding two D.C. senators. Where is that free-market spirit? Why such reliance on government handouts? And though South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R) roams the country to promote her hoped-for political future, South Dakota’s electorate might want her to govern instead.
Robert S. Gelbard, Washington