What worked for me has been explaining how and why the body converts foods and liquids in certain ways, either into usable energy for weight loss, muscle development, strength-building or unneeded energy (stored as fat). As long as our society uses food as part of celebrations (public and private); as long as families struggle with traditional eating patterns, the environment will not change. However, if the media message would stop saying that food consumption is the solution to emotional experiences, we could see a change in the environment.