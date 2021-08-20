She attributed traffic on Beach Drive to “motorists commuting into D.C.” But D.C. residents use Beach Drive to move among neighborhoods bordering the park, say from Mount Pleasant to Tenleytown or Dupont Circle to 16th Street Heights. Getting through and around Rock Creek Park is not always easy. Closing upper Beach Drive would make it all the harder. Cars restricted from the park would go to Connecticut Avenue, 16th Street, Military Road, Wisconsin Avenue and other crowded streets.
Closing portions of Beach Drive would present a hardship for senior citizens and people with mobility challenges. I am 82. I am a longtime user of and advocate for Rock Creek Park. Over many years, I organized semiannual cleanups of the Piney Branch area. I played tennis and supported tennis activities. I participated in numerous outings and picnics. I took long hikes on the trails with my dog. Now, I still walk the easier trails with my dog, but I am dependent on getting to them in my car. The compromise that has been in effect since the 1960s — close upper Beach Drive to vehicles on the weekends and leave it open to everyone with or without a vehicle during the weekdays — is the right one.
Let’s keep it that way.
Joseph Keyerleber, Washington