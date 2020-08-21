I read the Aug. 15 front-page article “Some Black activists look at the Harris selection with skepticism” with a haunting pang of nostalgia. In the 1960s, as one of the founders of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), I faced similar firebrands who ever preferred to express their “revolutionary zeal” in the streets rather than through the toils of strategic coalition building and constructive thinking. At the time, it was en vogue to confront rather than conjure and convert. For confrontational radicals, it was tedious to tackle the underpinnings of racism by political strategy; they preferred antics that put them in the news.

Where do they think their erstwhile hero Barack Obama came from? How dare such bemoaning and dutiful activists be dismissive of the Harris breakthrough as a casual happenstance of little or no importance unless simultaneously accompanied with the total end of systemic racism?

Of course, Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala D. Harris as a bellwether is not nirvana. For that matter, history has shown that the Obama surprise didn’t exactly pour milk and honey through the streets of the ghettos and barrios either. Lest we forget, it was incremental grass-roots meetings in church basements, barber shops and beauty salons, and visits to front porches that awakened Black empowerment at the voting booth first.

How dare these “dutiful activists” declaim our bloodstained political work for gradient victories such as the Harris selection as tokenism instead of rolling up their own sleeves to make it fully meaningful and move us to a new plateau — with the militants alongside the progressives!

Timothy L. Jenkins, Washington

The writer is a veteran of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.