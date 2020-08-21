Where do they think their erstwhile hero Barack Obama came from? How dare such bemoaning and dutiful activists be dismissive of the Harris breakthrough as a casual happenstance of little or no importance unless simultaneously accompanied with the total end of systemic racism?
Of course, Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala D. Harris as a bellwether is not nirvana. For that matter, history has shown that the Obama surprise didn’t exactly pour milk and honey through the streets of the ghettos and barrios either. Lest we forget, it was incremental grass-roots meetings in church basements, barber shops and beauty salons, and visits to front porches that awakened Black empowerment at the voting booth first.
How dare these “dutiful activists” declaim our bloodstained political work for gradient victories such as the Harris selection as tokenism instead of rolling up their own sleeves to make it fully meaningful and move us to a new plateau — with the militants alongside the progressives!
Timothy L. Jenkins, Washington
The writer is a veteran of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.