From evening book clubs to craft events, from book bingo night to browsing the tall bookshelves, librarians and words on the pages of books exposed me to what was available in the world beyond the four walls of my elementary school classroom.
I am overjoyed to learn that improving the physical appeal of libraries is a worldwide movement within a digital age, building onto an environment that holds far more than books: a plethora of possibilities, a support system and an ever-growing community.
Irene Ko, Falls Church