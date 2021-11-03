I love teaching. Nothing matches the profound satisfaction of a young voice piercing the hurly-burly between classes, shouting out, “Mr. Pedraza! The best substitute ever!” Though that compensates for poor pay and zero benefits, I want to be certified. A mathematics requirement (which I will never use) keeps me from full-fledged certification.
Students would have a devoted and impassioned educator in me. Instead, they must make do with whom the county deems worthy. The pandemic gave me time to realize I was overworked and underappreciated. I still sub a few days a week, but my commitment is now equal to the county’s commitment to educators such as me: lackadaisical.
René Pedraza del Prado, Potomac