A system that relies on the legal authority to compel people to go to a psychiatric facility and be held against their will is complicit in the perpetration of violence against marginalized people. When the players in a system perceive someone as “dangerous” based on bias that reflects systemic racism, classism and ableism, the most marginalized people pay the price. We do not need to increase the ways in which people can be forced into treatment. We need to meet people where they are, and expand access to voluntary services and supports. The Gerstein Crisis Centre in Toronto provides a model.
Kathleen M. Flaherty, Middletown, Conn.
The writer is executive director of
Connecticut Legal Rights Project.