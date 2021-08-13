It would also be helpful to point out the vital role of mature forests in regulating the climate. Not only do extreme wildfires emit massive amounts of greenhouse gases, but also every acre of forest lost to fire reduces the planet’s capacity to remove carbon from the atmosphere. The federal government owns 84 percent of the Methow watershed. Its century-long management is the primary reason our community is at the highest risk from wildfire in the state.
For decades, the effects of long-term fire suppression have been recognized as threatening the dry forests of the Western United States, yet the federal government has not mounted a meaningful response. Instead, it wages an increasingly expensive fight against increasingly uncontrollable mega-fires. Though I deeply appreciate the emergency protection our community receives, it is no substitute for restoring forest health.
Gina McCoy, Winthrop, Wash.
The writer is co-founder and board chair of C6 Forest to Farm.