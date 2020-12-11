The Nov. 29 editorial “The climate change president” missed one vital opportunity for President-elect Joe Biden to launch bipartisan climate action: tapping America’s forests to deliver natural climate solutions. Throughout the 116th Congress, even during the tense election season, unexpected bipartisan coalitions have come together to build on the 15 percent of U.S. carbon dioxide emissions already captured in our forests annually. This includes legislation to more rapidly replant national forests after wildfires and other disasters, expanding incentives for private forest owners to sequester more carbon dioxide and planting trees to naturally cool our cities — saving lives, energy and greenhouse gas emissions in one fell swoop.