Second, the commission needs to address gerrymandering, a long-standing but increasingly cancerous blight that increases political polarization and undermines democratic principles.
Third, partisans who benefit from the status quo or only selective reforms will assuredly fight some or all of what the commission recommends. Congress can promote reasonableness by the commission and also its own accountability for action by adopting the same “all or nothing” process for the commission’s recommendations that it did with the Base Realignment and Closure Commission (BRAC) process. Congress knew closures were necessary, but politics would prevent it from taking needed action. BRAC effectively solved the problem.
Finally, there needs to be a deadline for action. Otherwise, discussions will drone on forever. Congress should give the commission a deadline — Jan. 20, 2022, would be good — and require a congressional vote on the recommendations no later than May 31, 2022.
Our democracy can ill afford another 2020 election.
Philippe Benoit, Washington
David R. Hill, Princeton, N.J.