I read with interest the article in the Aug. 9 Metro article “Death to revive a D.C. park,” about the renovation of Franklin Square. Now would seem to be the appropriate time to move the statue of Benjamin Franklin from the southeast corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and 12th Street NW to Franklin Square. This would not be the first time the statue has been moved, but this should be its final location, in the square purportedly named for him. As a former Navy man, I would, of course, keep the statue of Commodore John Barry where it is — unless the U.S. Navy Memorial could find an appropriate location for it.