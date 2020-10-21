Masks and social distancing need to be mandated at Mr. Trump’s campaign events, rather than people just being told that masks are encouraged or highly recommended, as some will not wear them and that is enough for the virus to spread. We don’t say, “We encourage you to not shout ‘fire’ in a crowded theater.” Or, “Driving on the right side of the road and not going through red lights are highly recommended, but it is your choice.” We say that these things are not allowed for safety reasons, even penalizing those who do them.
Neil Wollman, Portland, Maine