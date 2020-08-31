The National Capital Arts Cohort (NCAC) strongly supports greater funding for go-go and go-go artists. In fact, leaders in our group advocated in favor of go-go funding at a D.C. Council budget hearing this year. In the mid-1990s, the budget for the DCCAH was around $8 million and often had, as Mr. Stephenson noted, “earmarks” for specific organizations. Those “earmarks” continued until two years ago, when the NCAC led the move to eliminate them. As with every nonprofit arts organization in the city, NCAC organizations must apply for grant funding every year and file interim and final reports to ensure proper accountability. The DCCAH budget is for one year; no one receives funding forever.
Collectively, the organizations of the NCAC reach audiences of more than 2.4 million people and employ staff and artists who reside in D.C. The arts in D.C. needs more funding and greater support across all agencies. To denigrate any group of arts organizations and to pit one form of artistry or genre against another serves only to divide the arts community, which has so much strength when it works collectively. Let us together fight for more arts funding across the city.
Paul R. Tetreault, Washington
The writer, director of Ford’s Theatre, is chair of the National Capital Arts Cohort.