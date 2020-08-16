Mr. Higgins, however, failed to mention that, though counties and states fund invasive removals involving thousands of hours of volunteer labor, garden centers in the region offer their customers some of these very invasives for sale.
Lowe’s and Home Depot stock English ivy. All three branches of the Merrifield Garden Center also carry English ivy as well as wintercreeper, both notorious tree-killers. They also sell vinca, another fast-spreading ground cover. And Buddleia (on the “plants to watch” list), various bamboos, Chinese and Japanese wisterias, Japanese spirea and nandina.
Barring seedless versions of popular invasive ornamentals, as in burning bush and Japanese barberry, we must phase out the sale of all invasive plants. The state of Maryland bans or restricts the sale of certain invasives. Except for the Reston Association, Virginia has no restrictions on any plants sold. D.C. has none, either.
Maura Dresdner, Alexandria