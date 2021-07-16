Regarding the July 11 Metro article “A fraught symbol carted away”:

Robert E. Lee was against monuments to the Civil War. In 1869, he declined an invitation to a meeting of Confederate and Union generals at Gettysburg to place memorials honoring the soldiers by saying, “I think it wiser moreover not to keep open the sores of war but to follow the examples of those nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife, to commit to oblivion the feelings engendered.”

About proposals in 1866 to erect monuments to Southern generals, he said, “My conviction is, that however grateful it would be to the feelings of the South, the attempt . . . would have the effect of . . . continuing, if not adding to, the difficulties under which the Southern people labor.” Lee and Jefferson Davis thought the Confederate flag should be “folded up and laid away.” Confederate flags were not displayed at Lee’s funeral. No one wore a Confederate uniform to his funeral, and he was not buried in his uniform.

Susan L. Korfanty, Madison, Va.