About proposals in 1866 to erect monuments to Southern generals, he said, “My conviction is, that however grateful it would be to the feelings of the South, the attempt . . . would have the effect of . . . continuing, if not adding to, the difficulties under which the Southern people labor.” Lee and Jefferson Davis thought the Confederate flag should be “folded up and laid away.” Confederate flags were not displayed at Lee’s funeral. No one wore a Confederate uniform to his funeral, and he was not buried in his uniform.
Susan L. Korfanty, Madison, Va.